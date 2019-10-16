Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?

In a conversation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh shared how her brother Krushna Abhishek reacted to the rumours and asked her about Sidharth Shukla.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
In a conversation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh shared how her brother Krushna Abhishek reacted to the rumours and asked her about Sidharth Shukla.

The latest season of Bigg Boss is slowly heating up with contestants getting comfortable with each other. Recently, contestant Arti Singh addressed the rumours about her and Siddharth Shukla's link up.

Clarifying the same in a conversation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the show, Arti said, "There were reports about my link up with Siddharth Shukla before I came into the house. I got scared when I read it because I am no longer interested in dating and all.”

The two were rumoured to be dating and were often spotted hanging out together. They had also joined the same gym.

Arti Singh's brother, Krushna Abhishek, too had been concerned about the news. However, when the actress maintained it all to be just baseless, Krushna was convinced. He then asked her to relax and not stress upon these reports.

She also revealed her plans about settling down by next year as she said, "My focus is very clear that I want to get married and settle down by next year. I am not very career-oriented. I want to get married and have babies."

The actress has done other heart-to-hearts on the show where she talked about battling depression and being jobless.

Currently, Arti Singh has been going strong on the show. She even has established a good connection with Siddharth Shukla, and released that he isn't a bad person. However, she had a fall-out with her good friends on the show Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai.

