Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khaan Denies Any Plans to Marry Rashami Desai Inside the House

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have already introduced the four wild card contestants who are set to take an entry on the show.

The four wild card contestants on the show are Tehseen Poonawala, Hidustani Bhau, Khesari Lal Yadav and Shefali Zariwala.

Recently, a new name has been added to the wild card contestants list and it is Rashami Desai’s rumored boyfriend Arhaan Khan.

Earlier there were reports of Rashami and Arhaan getting married in the house. Arhaan told News18.com, “I and Rashami are very good friends and nothing more than that. For two people to get married they need to fall in love, they need to date and then marriage takes place, but when we are just friends there is no marriage happening inside the show. It is just a rumor”.

He added, “Rashmi is a very strong individual, she doesn't need mine or anyone else’s help inside the house. I think she is playing very well and she should continue playing with the same spirit.’’

When asked about Rashami and Siddharth Shukla’s never-ending fights and taunts inside the house, he said, "They are on a reality show and fights are very common on this platform. I don't think there is anything wrong about the two of them fighting.”

He said, “I am only friends with Rashami and I don't know any other contestant personally, so I am looking forward to her on the show. I am also going to try to get to know other contestants and make some good bonds on the show.”

“This doesn't mean we are going to play as a team, we are two different individuals and we will play our own games."

However, he showed support towards Devoleena. He said he also likes Mahira and Sidharth Shukla.

Arhaan concluded, “Though Rashami is definitely a deserving contestant but I would like to win the show.”

This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that mid-season finale will take place which would bid adieu to a few of the old contestants to welcome a new set of contestants.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.