1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Asked for Rashami Desai's House Keys After Eviction?

According to reports, after the production refused to give in, Arhaan reportedly threw a fit and asked them to book a room in a hotel because he had to fly out from the city the next day.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
The drama around Rashami Desai and her house keys ain't over yet. It is being reported that Arhaan Khan has asked for Rashami's house keys from the production team of Bigg Boss 13 as soon as he exited the house.

Arhaan's 'Bigg Boss' journey got over last week with the model getting evicted. He asked for the house keys from the production team immediately after exiting from the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, according to a report in pinkvilla.com, saying that he needs to crash in her house. His demand was refused by the team.

After the production refused to give in, Arhaan reportedly threw a fit and asked them to book a room in a hotel because he had to fly out from the city the next day. For the uninitiated, Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan had earlier revealed that some of Arhaan's relatives have been staying at Rashami's house during her stint in 'Bigg Boss 13' house. Arhaan had denied such claims.

In an earlier episode, Rashami said that a third person has access to her house keys and that Arhaan is being framed! She even warned the third person to stop it, or face consequences when she came out of the house. In another episode, Salman asked Rashami if her house issue was sorted, to which she responded by thanking him and the 'Bigg Boss' team for changing her house locks and keeping the keys at a safe place.

On the other hand, Arhaan, in an interview, said that he has a "grouse" with Colors channel for raking up his past. He was referring to an episode wherein Salman revealed that he was married to another woman and has a child too.

