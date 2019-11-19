Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Confesses His Love for Rashami Desai, Says Want to go Back and Propose Her

Bigg Boss 13 recently evicted wild card entrant Arhaan Khan from the show this. He stayed inside the house for 15 days. Linked to Rashami Desai, Arhaan says that he is disappointed by the early eviction and would want to go back to propose the actress.

Talking about his journey, Arhaan expressed his dissatisfaction of coming out so early and said, "I had big plans, but I am extremely disappointed that my journey ended prematurely. I was playing well and was taking a stand for the right things... I still had a lot to show, including my game, personal life and dosti, but unfortunately, I didn’t get enough time.”

Rumours of the two dating and possibly getting married inside the house had started doing the rounds even before the show had started.

Earlier, during one of the episodes, Arhaan had aksed Rashami to maintain distance from him, which had left the latter upset. When co-contestant Devoleena asked him about their status, he had maintained that they are close friends. However, post his eviction from the show, the actor says he feels a change in his feelings.

“Rashami was my best friend and I got to know her better while staying inside the house and my feelings towards her changed. I felt attracted to her inside the house," said Arhaan also mentioning how Rashami was left shocked when he was to be evicted and cried for him.

He now confesses that he misses the Uttaran actress and wants to propose her in front of the whole house, "I am missing Rashami terribly. I feel that what we share is more than friendship. I will accept my feelings in front of all when I get a chance. Had I more chance to stay inside the house, I would have proposed to her. I am in love with her. I want to go inside the house again to propose to Rashami."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.