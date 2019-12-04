Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » Movies
Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan is Not Happy with Rashami-Siddharth Bonding?

Arhaan Khan, who returned to Bigg Boss 13 and made her relationship official with Rashami Desai confronted the actress about her closeness with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Siddharth Shukla.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan is Not Happy with Rashami-Siddharth Bonding?
Arhaan Khan, who returned to Bigg Boss 13 and made her relationship official with Rashami Desai confronted the actress about her closeness with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Siddharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 makers surprised the viewers once again when Arhaan Khan re-entered the house and he proposed to Rashami Desai. However, he was not happy with the developments that happened inside the house while he was away and seemed upset with bonding between Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla.

Fans of the show are aware that the dynamics between the two have taken a turn lately. While earlier being at loggerheads, the two had started enjoying friendly banter. Siddharth is often seen flirting with Rashami as well. It seems this has not gone down well with Rashami’s beau Arhaan, who confronted her about the same.

In the show, Arhaan and Rashami were spending some time alone after the ‘Nazar Andaz’ task got over. It is then that the topic was brought up. He asks her, “What was it when you and Siddharth were talking with eyes in their eyes. Apart from this, once he comes from behind you pulls your ponytail, then you pull his jacket?”

To his Rashami replies, "You had said that you should be friends. He himself was talking to me."Arhaan then says, “When I first came into the house, I wanted to talk to him to too, but you refused. Then, what is the need for you to laugh and talk with him now?”

He then asked her to pick a side with Siddharth, to either fight or be friends so that she does not look wrong outside the house.

Rashami and Siddharth have worked together in the TV serial Dil Se Dil Tak and have a fan base of their own who call them SidRa. Recently, they had recreated steamy scenes from the show, in the house, which went viral and got their fans excited.

Will Arhaan's entry be an end to the new friendship? Watch out this space for more.

