Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Loved Up Post for Rashami Desai Receives Flak from Her Fans

Model and actor Arhaan Khan was much in the news during his stay in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Post his exit from Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan has been supporting his ladylove Rashami Desai.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Arhaan had revealed his feelings for Rashami. He had said that he and Rashami are ‘more than just friends’.

Now, Arhaan Khan has posted throwback pictures with Rashami Desai in which the two can be seeking blessings from the almighty.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Badho Bahu actor wrote, Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls ; the most massive characters are seared with scars. So proud of you @imrashamidesai. Come out with the trophy.”

Check out the picture below:

Soon after the pictures were posted, Instagram users started bashing Arhaan Khan and even asked him to “stay away” from the Uttaran actress.

“Hey, how about staying away from Rashami and let her live her life without any betrayal?

PS: Also, stay away from the house and let her be reunited with her family”, a user wrote.

Some users even mentioned Rashami’s ex-husband in the comments.

Another user wrote, “Nandish Rashami endless endless endless”.

A fan of the two came out in their support and wrote, “Best Jodi.”

