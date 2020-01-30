Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment

Rashami Desai, in an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 13 was seen talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, where she tells her that Arhaan Khan is 'not her type'.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
Rashami Desai, in an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 13 was seen talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, where she tells her that Arhaan Khan is 'not her type'.

Rashami Desai, in an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 13 was seen talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, where she tells her that Arhaan Khan is 'not her type'. Now, the former participant, Arhaan, has reacted to it saying that that that their relationship was not fragile and Rashami never said that she was breaking ties with him.

In an interview with SpotBoyE, Khan said Rashami asserted that she would talk to him once she is out of the Bigg Boss house. He also said that emotional bond between the two was evident from the fact that when he came out of the house she broke down miserably.

Khan also added that he does not understand as to why people are talking about their relationship when he and Rashami are handling the situation in a mature way.

The entertainment website also quoted him saying that he is happy as Rashami is playing her game now. He further added that there is nothing wrong if she is dealing with things positively, adding that just because he is not in the Bigg Boss house, it does not mean Rashami should keep crying.

Commenting on rumours of friendship between Rashami and Sidharth, Khan said that the latter is in his comic zone right now and the former is responding in the same way. Khan further said that he does not feel Sidharth and Rashami are friends.

Khan, who was in the house for just 15 days, has, time and again, expressed his feelings for Rashami since being evicted from the house. He had also expressed his desire to go back and propose Rashami in the house.

