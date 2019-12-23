Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Threatens to Attack Sidharth Shukla With Acid, Twitterati Tag Mumbai Police

The comment came during the fight between Sidharth and Rashami. The fight between the two became so violent that they threw tea at each other.

IANS

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Threatens to Attack Sidharth Shukla With Acid, Twitterati Tag Mumbai Police
The comment came during the fight between Sidharth and Rashami. The fight between the two became so violent that they threw tea at each other.

Bigg Boss 13 fights touched a new low when Arhaan Khan threatened to attack his co-contestant Sidharth Shukla with acid. Shocked with the former’s comment, viewers demanded strict action against him.

The comment came during the fight between Sidharth and Rashami. The fight between the two became so violent that they threw tea at each other. Amid this, taking the side of his supposed girlfriend Rashami, Arhaan said, “Not tea, but I will throw acid on his (Sidharth Shukla) face.”

As the clip went viral the viewers tagged show’s host Salman Khan and Mumbai Police and asked to take strict action against him.

Looking at the ugly fights inside the Bigg Boss house, Salman said, "You guys want to extend this season by five weeks, then I think you should get another host for that because I am not ready for this s**t."

