Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Threatens to Attack Sidharth Shukla With Acid, Twitterati Tag Mumbai Police
The comment came during the fight between Sidharth and Rashami. The fight between the two became so violent that they threw tea at each other.
The comment came during the fight between Sidharth and Rashami. The fight between the two became so violent that they threw tea at each other.
Bigg Boss 13 fights touched a new low when Arhaan Khan threatened to attack his co-contestant Sidharth Shukla with acid. Shocked with the former’s comment, viewers demanded strict action against him.
The comment came during the fight between Sidharth and Rashami. The fight between the two became so violent that they threw tea at each other. Amid this, taking the side of his supposed girlfriend Rashami, Arhaan said, “Not tea, but I will throw acid on his (Sidharth Shukla) face.”
As the clip went viral the viewers tagged show’s host Salman Khan and Mumbai Police and asked to take strict action against him.
The moment where my parents were clapping for @sidharth_shukla
What #SidharthShukla said today, the same way I was brought up by my parents.
Even Sid made sure @BeingSalmanKhan agreed to him.
Only an honest person can do this
Hats off Sid#StopTargettingSid#BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/wqvlk6zFry
— T|nn| b©$€ 💥 (@sarbose491) December 22, 2019
@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan Pls see d video how arhan threatened to pour acid on sids face.ur favouring criminals lik arhan and rashmi , asim and they are a potential threat to sids life.u don't have any problem u only use sid for trps and harm his life — dona (@dona03274738) December 22, 2019
#BB13 show should be closed if makers have to go with #AsimRaiz , #ArhaanKhan , and #RashmiDesai . These are hopeless .
— Vinod Kumar Gupta (@vg_inc) December 22, 2019
Provoking n playing victim card on such person who just came from hospital n still recovering, shame on #AsimRiaz #RashmiDesai #ArhaanKhan. Still #SiddharthShukla is giving back what ur'll deserve, to know ur reality. Grow up people. #SidSeTeriFatiKiya — Priti Nagvenkar (@Priti0716) December 22, 2019
Acha toh ab tezaab fekega #SidharthShukla ke muh par ye #ArhaanKhan ??@BeingSalmanKhan agar aapne ye mudda nhi uthaya toh aap sach mein ab biggboss host krne layak nhi ho chod do show ab.
Hum dekhna bhi quit kr denge bye 👋
— Mr. Bond (@Bb13Follow) December 22, 2019
Looking at the ugly fights inside the Bigg Boss house, Salman said, "You guys want to extend this season by five weeks, then I think you should get another host for that because I am not ready for this s**t."
-
