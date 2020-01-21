Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh is Mallika Sherawat's Favourite Contestant on the Show

Mallika Sherawat recently made a surprise visit to the Bigg Boss house as a special guest. The actress, who wore an emerald green midi dress with a halter neckline, interacted with the contestants and even pulled off some scintillating dance moves with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

But Mallika revealed that she likes Arti Singh most on the show. "Arti is my favourite. I like her a lot because I think she is a very strong woman," the actress said.

Mallika also made Bigg Boss host Salman Khan dance to the tunes of his hit track Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. The two had a fun banter while performing a task called ‘Kabhi Nahi Toh Abhi Sahi’. She also took to Instagram to share some stills from the show. In one of the pictures, which she posted, Mallika can be seen showcasing her sensuous avatar as she feeds Salman some snacks. The actress captioned the still as "Tender moments." Needless to say, the picture took the internet by storm, with fans lauding the duo's on-screen chemistry.

When asked about the same, Mallika revealed, "I've known Salman for such a long time. I've done a world tour with him. Also, I'm a huge fan of his. Romancing him on screen and doing Bigg Boss with him was fun. It was in good spirit."

On the work front, most recently, Mallika made her digital debut with Booo Sabki Phategi in which she played the role of Hassena, the walking ghost. The actress said that she would like to explore the digital space more as it has more freedom than films and TV.

"I find web space very interesting. Delhi Crime and Made in Heaven are two of my favourite web shows. There's no censorship in web space so the creators get to portray their vision with honesty and a lot of realism," she added.

Mallika will next be seen in Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKay, which is a quirky story of a director, RK, who finds himself in soup when the protagonist of his film disappears from the reel and steps into the real.

