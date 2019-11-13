Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Misses Her 'Jigar Ka Tudka' Karan Singh Grover on the Show

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh recently got all emotional after Tehseen Poonawalla mentioned the name of her BFF Karan Singh Grover. The television actress then went on to reveal how she is very close to him and has saved his name as 'jigar ka tukda' (Piece of my heart) on her phone.

The conversation can be seen in Voot's Undekha clip, where Tehseen and Arti were having a candid chat. This is where the former shared that he found Karan Singh Grover very good looking. Arti was all praises of KSG and said, "Ye ladka Kya ladka hain! (What a boy is he is)."

She then further goes on to say, "Mere hisaab se uske jaisa insaan hona mushkil hai. Mere hisaab se he (Karan Singh Grover) is of the best human beings I have ever met. Bahut achha ladka hai. Maine apne phone pe uska naam bhi 'mere jigar ka tukda' saved hai. Uski ek jacket hai mere paas, jo main lekar aayi hoon. Usne maujhe bola tha jab akela mehsoos ho, takleef mehsoos ho, ajeeb sa mehsoos ho toh jacket pehen lena. Meri vibrations hamesha tere paas hongi. I miss him man. Kyun naam liya aapne uska. (According to me, it's difficult to find a good person like him. He is one of the best humans I have ever met. He's a great guy. I have even saved his name as 'a piece of my heat' on my mobile. He gave me a jacket of his, which i have brought here. He told me, when ever you feel alone, in trouble or uneasy, wear this jacket. My vibrations will always be with you. I miss him man, why did you take his name?)"

Karan Singh Grover too shared the video on his social media, appealing to fans to vote for her.

