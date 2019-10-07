Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Reveals She Was Orphaned, Given Up for Adoption at 8-months

In an almost 3 min long video shared by the makers, Arti Singh said that since she did not have a male figure in her life, she always tried to be 'the man' for herself.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Reveals She Was Orphaned, Given Up for Adoption at 8-months
image of arti singh, courtesy of Instagram

While fights, accusations and back biting are commonly seen inside a Bigg Boss house, a few also open up about their dark past and their misfortunes on the show. Arti Singh, a contestant on the 13th season of the show opened up about how her parents passed away when she was young and thus has thrived to be the man for herself.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 7 Written Update: Hina Joins Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar, Announces No Elimination

A new video shared by the makers show Arti Singh sitting with Shehnaaz Gill and telling how she was merely 20 days old when her mother passed away due to cancer. Krushna Abhishek, her elder brother was a year-and-a-half old then and their father couldn’t afford to keep them both. Thus, Arti was sent off to Lucknow to stay with her cousin maternal aunt, who was also her mother’s best friend. She also keeps the picture of ‘both of her mother’s side by side’ on the wall with her.

Her father too passed away when she was 5. All these events made her to grow up without a male figure in her life. However, she also gets insecure about losing out people which makes her give more importance to the others in her life, than to herself.

Arti is the niece of actor Govinda and made her TV debut with the show Maayka (2007). She has worked in various other shows such as Parichay (2011-2013), Uttaran (2013-2015), Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev (2014), Sasural Simar Ka (2016)

In an earlier video, Arti had said that since she was dealing with depression, she was unable to get work for two years. She also lost on a prospective marital alliance due to this. She was scolded by host Salman Khan for not standing out for herself.

