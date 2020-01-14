Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Accuses Shehnaz Gill of Using Friends, Sidharth Shukla Disagrees

It seems Bigg Boss 13 has become who is with Sidharth Shukla and who is against him. Asim Riaz's accusations about Shehnaz Gill further proves it.

Trending Desk

January 14, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Salman Khan-hosted television reality show Bigg Boss 13 has contestants making headlines every day. While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are now known for their close friendship, Asim Riaz and Parth Chhabra keep becoming the talk of the town.

Recently, Hina Khan entered the Bigg Boss house to choose the first member of BB Elite Club. The BB Elite Club membership will allows contestants to seek immunity from the nominations at any point of time.

In the upcoming episode, Hina will need to choose a winner out of two finalists: Shehnaz and Asim. While both present their arguments of becoming the first member, Hina will be seen finding it extremely difficult to choose a winner.

In a video shared by Colors TV, both the in-house contestants can be seen talking good about themselves and ill about the other. The tweet read, “#ShehnaazGill aur @imrealasim mein se kya @eyehinakhan chun payengi BB Elite Club ka pehla member? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.”

In the promo video, Shehnaz can be seen hearing, “I have entertained as well as done a lot of drama. Asim has only shown his anger.” However, Asim questions Shehnaz’s game in the show and says, “Maine kisi matlab se dosti nahi ki (I never befriended anyone for my own means).”

Replying to this, Sidharth, who is a close friend of Shehnaz, says, “ye jhooth hai (this is false)”. Hina defends Shehnaz on this, with her comment, “Maybe, this is her personality.”

The episode will air tonight on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

