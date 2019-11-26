Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Confesses 'Feelings' to Himanshi Khurrana, Twitter Has Mixed Reaction
In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana can be seen sitting in the garden area. It is here when Asim confesses of having 'feelings' for her.
In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana can be seen sitting in the garden area. It is here when Asim confesses of having 'feelings' for her.
Relationships and personal dynamics inside the Bigg Boss are as capricious as they can be. The current subjects of this are Asim Riaz and wild card entrant Himanshi Khurrana. The former recently went to lengths and confessed about having ‘feelings’ for the Punjabi actress.
In a recent promo of the show, Asim can be seen flirting with Himanshi as they chat in the garden area. Himanshi asks him if he too is playing with her, just like others. To this, Asim responds, “No, it’s not so. I have feelings for you.” Himanshi then blushes, asks “Feelings for me?” to which he replies, “Yes, strong feelings for you.” Watch the rest of the story in the promo here.
Kya #AsimRiaz aur #HimanshiKhurana rangne lage hain ek doosre ke pyaar mein? 💑
Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot@vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FZ78z32LAY
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2019
The model has not been vocal about his feelings completely, despite close friends like Shefali Jariwala enquiring about it and pushing him to confess to her. However, looks like it’s hard for him to withhold anymore. This comes after Himanshi made it lear about being engaged and not wanting to have any mess inside the house.
Recently, it was also said that Sidharth Shukla and Asim, considered as the best of friends, had a spat due to Himanshi. Another contestant, Arti Singh, too had the vibes about something brewing up between the two.
However, earlier, during one of the tasks, Himashi was seen reprimanding Asim to not flirt with her as it makes her and her fiancee uncomfortable. Fans had a mixed reaction to their budding romance. While some said that Asim should respect Himanshi’s personal space, others said Himanshi will fake it with Asim to make a bond and use it to get back at Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill, who are currently playing as a team.
#HimanshiKhurana is making a fake love angle with #AsimRiaz because they both want to create something like #SidNaaz to take on #SidNaz. Both #Asim and #Himanshi said they r not single so creating fake drama4d show.#BB13 #BigBoss13 @BiggBoss — Mumtaz Bhalla (@MumtazBhalla) November 26, 2019
Kya #AsimRiaz aur #HimanshiKhurana rangne lage hain ek doosre ke pyaar mein? 💑
Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot@vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FZ78z32LAY
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2019
Kya #AsimRiaz aur #HimanshiKhurana rangne lage hain ek doosre ke pyaar mein? 💑 Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @justvoot@vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FZ78z32LAY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2019
#HimanshiKhurana .. She was playing with his feelings.. Kyunki usne to phele se hi kha hai ki uska Fieonse hai ghr ke bahar.. So ab kyu #AsimRiaz pai lattu ho rhi hai cheap / fake girl game ke liye kuch bhi karegi... #fakehimanshi #FAKEHIMANSHIKHURANA ..
— Ashish Rawat (@AshishR31931897) November 26, 2019
I don't understand why #himanshikhurana is doing this. #asimriyaz ke liye, she's ruining her relationship outside. They're living in a house, they're attracted towards each other. Ghar ke bahar pata lgega aisa kuch hai hi nahi.. Himanshi sab kharab kar rhi h apne liye — Ginni (@vibezXs) November 26, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember Lewis the Koala Who Was Dramatically Rescued from Australian Bushfire? He Passed Away
- Anushka Sharma's Reaction to Meeting Virat Kohli Post India's Win Against Bangladesh is Adorable
- Parvathy Thiruvothu Bashes 'Misogynistic' Arjun Reddy in Front of Vijay Deverakonda
- PUBG Mobile Death Race Mode: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Shady Android Apps Got Your Personal Info From Twitter And FB Via a Malicious Kit