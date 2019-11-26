Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Confesses 'Feelings' to Himanshi Khurrana, Twitter Has Mixed Reaction

In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana can be seen sitting in the garden area. It is here when Asim confesses of having 'feelings' for her.

Updated:November 26, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Confesses 'Feelings' to Himanshi Khurrana, Twitter Has Mixed Reaction
In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana can be seen sitting in the garden area. It is here when Asim confesses of having 'feelings' for her.

Relationships and personal dynamics inside the Bigg Boss are as capricious as they can be. The current subjects of this are Asim Riaz and wild card entrant Himanshi Khurrana. The former recently went to lengths and confessed about having ‘feelings’ for the Punjabi actress.

In a recent promo of the show, Asim can be seen flirting with Himanshi as they chat in the garden area. Himanshi asks him if he too is playing with her, just like others. To this, Asim responds, “No, it’s not so. I have feelings for you.” Himanshi then blushes, asks “Feelings for me?” to which he replies, “Yes, strong feelings for you.” Watch the rest of the story in the promo here.

The model has not been vocal about his feelings completely, despite close friends like Shefali Jariwala enquiring about it and pushing him to confess to her. However, looks like it’s hard for him to withhold anymore. This comes after Himanshi made it lear about being engaged and not wanting to have any mess inside the house.

Recently, it was also said that Sidharth Shukla and Asim, considered as the best of friends, had a spat due to Himanshi. Another contestant, Arti Singh, too had the vibes about something brewing up between the two.

However, earlier, during one of the tasks, Himashi was seen reprimanding Asim to not flirt with her as it makes her and her fiancee uncomfortable. Fans had a mixed reaction to their budding romance. While some said that Asim should respect Himanshi’s personal space, others said Himanshi will fake it with Asim to make a bond and use it to get back at Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill, who are currently playing as a team.

