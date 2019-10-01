Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz has Tough First Day but He Can't Breathe Just Now

One of India's biggest reality shows, Bigg Boss is back with its 13th season. After a grand premiere on Sunday, the show kicked off on Monday and so has the fights and controversies in the Bigg Boss house.

On day one, Asim Riaz who is a model by profession was targeted by the housemates on various occasions. Firstly, the former was asked to wear a T-shirt and not sleep in just shorts. Asim denied to do so but later the female contestants convinced him to wear one.

During the day, Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra and writer Siddharth Dey got upset with Asim for using inappropriate words during his casual rapping session. At first, he was pointed out for speaking in English and later his racist comments on South Africans received criticism from the housemates. He was also accused of focusing on hailing from Jammu and Kashmir to ‘attract votes’. While this whole tussle looked forced, it can be assured Asim is not going to have an easy time in the BB House.

Meanwhile, unlike the previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 introduced a new concept, wherein Ameesha Patel will be the ‘maalkin of the house’, who will enter the house occasionally with some interesting tasks for the contestants. On the first day, Ameesha's second task called, "Maalkin Chahti Hai" the girls of the house were asked to choose two boys for a number of games in the task. Depending on the performance and results, Ameesha gave ‘black hearts’ to Asim and Paras, its disadvantage will be told to them during the week.

