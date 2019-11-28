Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Prepares Pudding on Himanshi Khurana's Birthday

Asim Riaz tried his best to impress Himanshi Khurana on her birthday. He made her pudding and confessed his love for her.

News18.com

Updated:November 28, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Prepares Pudding on Himanshi Khurana's Birthday
Asim Riaz tried his best to impress Himanshi Khurana on her birthday. He made her pudding and confessed his love for her.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz surprises his crush in the house--Himanshi Khurana--with a pudding cake at midnight. A few days back, Asim had openly confessed his feelings for Himanshi. Apparently, everybody in the house is aware of Asim’s one-sided feelings.

In a clip from the next episode, Asim cooks a pudding cake for Himanshi around midnight and celebrates her birthday. Asim feeds her pudding and wishes her in the sweetest way possible.

He can be heard saying, may your eyes grow more green and you always look sweet. He then hugs and kisses Himanshi on forehead. Shefali also hugs them but Asim tells her to not hug him as he wants to be with Himanshi.

Asim’s efforts in making Himanshi’s birthday special does not seem to have an end. Next morning, he cooks for her a heart-shaped Parantha. Himanshi gets really touched with all his efforts and hugs him and plants a kiss on his cheeks.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla becomes the new captain of the house. As he starts assigning duties to the housemates, Asim refuses to take his order.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram