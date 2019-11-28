Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Prepares Pudding on Himanshi Khurana's Birthday
Asim Riaz tried his best to impress Himanshi Khurana on her birthday. He made her pudding and confessed his love for her.
Asim Riaz tried his best to impress Himanshi Khurana on her birthday. He made her pudding and confessed his love for her.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz surprises his crush in the house--Himanshi Khurana--with a pudding cake at midnight. A few days back, Asim had openly confessed his feelings for Himanshi. Apparently, everybody in the house is aware of Asim’s one-sided feelings.
In a clip from the next episode, Asim cooks a pudding cake for Himanshi around midnight and celebrates her birthday. Asim feeds her pudding and wishes her in the sweetest way possible.
He can be heard saying, may your eyes grow more green and you always look sweet. He then hugs and kisses Himanshi on forehead. Shefali also hugs them but Asim tells her to not hug him as he wants to be with Himanshi.
Asim’s efforts in making Himanshi’s birthday special does not seem to have an end. Next morning, he cooks for her a heart-shaped Parantha. Himanshi gets really touched with all his efforts and hugs him and plants a kiss on his cheeks.
Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla becomes the new captain of the house. As he starts assigning duties to the housemates, Asim refuses to take his order.
