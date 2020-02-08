Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai Reprimanded for Calling the Rules Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla

In the latest episode of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai were reprimanded by Bigg Boss for calling out the rules of a task which according to them favoured Sidharth Shukla. This started with the elite club members Shukla, Riaz and Desai having to choose a participant to save from this week's eviction. Sidharth chose Paras Chhabra, which led to a fight between everyone except Paras and Mahira Sharma.

Rashami, Asim and Sidharth had to participate in a task where they had to run till the podium to pick the keys kept on it. While doing so, Asim blocked Sidharth and called it a strategy. Bigg Boss then intervened to say that the participants could not use their strengths during the task.

This did not go well with Asim and Rashami. Asim questioned Bigg Boss saying, "Iske time par bal ka prayog mat kijiye aa jaata hai." (Why does 'don not use your strength' come only during the time of Sidharth). Rashami too, asked Bigg Boss why he let such instances take place in previous tasks. She talked about a task where Shefali Jariwala had tackled her.

Bigg Boss reprimanded them by saying that they cannot reprimand him because he had asked the contestants to not lose their cool several times before. "Josh mein nahin hosh mein khel kheliye," ("Do not play by impulse but play with your senses") he said. He also said that while Rashami put a question forward, Asim directly blamed Bigg Boss.

Later during the task, Sidharth's hand accidentally hit Rashami's face, which made her lose her cool. She said that her jaw was hurt badly and why was the use of force not prohibited now. Asim also said that now that Sidharth was involved Bigg Boss would not say anything. Sidharth Shukla did not apologise but instead asked Rashami why she did not stand farther away from him.

