1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Shehnaaz Gill Fight It out To Win Elite Club Membership

Shehnaaz and Asim recently claimed the top two spots for entering the Elite Club membership. Hina Khan will be entering the house as the judge of the task.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Shehnaaz Gill Fight It out To Win Elite Club Membership
Shehnaaz and Asim recently claimed the top two spots for entering the Elite Club membership. Hina Khan will be entering the house as the judge of the task.

Bigg Boss 13 recently introduced an Elite Club. Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz were the first contenders to be the members of this club. The two will be seen proving why they deserve it more than the other, while Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan will decide the winner.

According to a promo, Hina Khan asked the two contestants to prove why they deserve the position. She informs that both of them need to be convincing enough to claim the position or else the spot will remain vacant.

Shehnaaz starts by saying how she has always entertained the audience with her cute antics and trying different things, while Asim has just shown his aggression. Asim refutes this and says that his bond with Sidharth had been genuine and natural and so was the fallout. He goes on to say he never made friends in the house for any gains. This statement does not go well with the other housemates who sit as the jury. The first ones to oppose were Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala who get into an argument with Asim.

Rashami Desai and Arti Singh will be seen standing as spokesperson for Asim and Shehnaaz, respectively. While disagreements in the house are usual, it leaves Hina on a tough spot as she is the ultimate decider of the first member of the club. While the purpose of the club is yet to be disclosed, various powers have been promised for those who win the membership.

On Friday's episode, Shehnaaz had won the stand-up comedy challenge for entering the Elite Club challenge, with the maximum points. Asim was the first runner up.

Who do you think will win this challenge? Watch this space for more updates.

