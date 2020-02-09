Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla Get Emotional as They Recall Their Friendly Moments

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Asim Riaz confesses that his happy memories in the house are with friend-turned-foe Sidharth Shukla.

During a task conducted by guest Shilpa Shetty, the contestants were asked to share their best and worst memories inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. During the activity, Asim gets emotional as he recalls his old days with co-contestant and former best friend Sidharth.

Asim reminisces how he and Sidharth used to have their breakfast together and it did not matter who won the task among them. He also talks about the time when he won a medal in Sultani Akhada for Sidharth. All this time, Sidharth quietly listens to him.

Asim further tells that "I think he betrayed me, he thinks I betrayed him in the game".

Apart from this, Asim's happy memories also includes the time when he spent with Himanshi Khurana. On the other hand, his worst memory includes seeing Himanshi leave the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Besides Asim, Sidharth also shared his fond memories with Shilpa Shetty. He recalled the time when he was undergoing treatment for typhoid and Shehnaaz Gill used to miss him in the Bigg Boss house. Meanwhile, Sidharth said his worst memories includes how things turned sour between him and Asim inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.