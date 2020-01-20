Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla Get Into Ugly Fight, Former Says 'Aankhein Noch Dunga'

Siddharth Shukla can be seen getting into a heated argument with Asim Riaz, who is the 'sanchalak' of this week's captaincy task.

IANS

Updated:January 20, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla Get Into Ugly Fight, Former Says 'Aankhein Noch Dunga'
Siddharth Shukla can be seen getting into a heated argument with Asim Riaz, who is the 'sanchalak' of this week's captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla have managed to grab eyeballs once again with the promo clip of a testosterone filled fight in the upcoming episode of the reality show. In the promo clip of the show, Siddharth is seen getting into a heated argument with Asim, who is the sanchalak (coordinator) of this week captaincy task.

In the task, contestants have to sit on a merry-go-round and the last one who stands up wins the task. Vishal Aditya Singh, Aarti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill are the last three contestants sitting on the ride.

Siddharth sees Vishal getting up. He then tells Asim, who puts a blind eye to it.

Angry at Asim being biased, Siddharth accuses him of letting Vishal continue the task, reports bollywoodlife.com.

Amidst the heated conversation, Asim pushes Siddharth and says: "Aankhein noch dunga" (Will gouge out your eyes).

Following which, Siddharth yells and questions Asim as to why he pushed him.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram