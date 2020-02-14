Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Varun Dhawan's Fight Video from Goes Viral, Watch Here

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fight sequence with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan from the 2014 film "Main Tera Hero" has gone viral.

IANS

February 14, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
In the movie clip, Asim with a group of boys is seen getting involved in a fight with Varun.

In the action sequence, Asim runs towards Varun with a hockey stick but the "Badlapur" star hits him and he seen falling flat on the floor.

The Jammu-born model played a small role in the film. The video is doing rounds on social media and there has been a lot of reactions.

Currently, Asim is one of the finalists in the Colors' show. He is competing for the "Bigg Boss 13" trophy with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

"Main Tera Hero" also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri. The film was directed by Varun's father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

You can watch the video here:

