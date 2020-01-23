Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Lashes Out at Sidharth Shukla For Dragging His Name in the Fight

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have once again got into a verbal spat. The latter's elder brother Umar Riaz's name was also dragged into the fight.

During a task, the contestants were asked to sit on a merry-go-round and the last one who stands up wins the task. Sidharth sees Vishal getting up in the middle of the task. He tells Asim (who is monitoring the task) to disqualify Vishal, but he refuses to do so. This irks Sidharth and he utters some disgraceful words to Asim, he says, "Tere baap ki pehli galti hai tera bhai aur dusri hai tu (Your father's first mistake is your brother and the second is you)".

Reacting to this, Umar wrote, "Today Sid abused me and Asim together! Thank god #Mom did not come, else this guy would have abused her also, this guy got no class. I said he is like Asim’s elder brother and he abused me when I had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. Who's the cry baby now! Yes? Crying in front of Bigg Boss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask Bigg Boss? Truth is you are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai ret (sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya."

Later, another fight occurred during the second round of BB Elite task for which former Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan had come on the show.

Asim asked Sidharth to hold on until the task is over and Hina leaves the house. But, Sidharth didn't let go of the fight. Seeing the situation getting out of control, Bigg Boss called them in the confession room and warned them of severe consequences.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan also extended her support to Asim. She wrote, "How sad! You befriend someone and then bring out what they shared with you to suit you in a fight later! Shame."

