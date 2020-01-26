Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Reacts to Parag Tyagi's Threat Video

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi had recently posted a threatening video for co-contestant Asim Riaz. He had expressed his anger over being called ‘Nalla’, during one of the fights between Shefali and Asim. Now, Asim’s brother Umar has called Parag a hypocrite.

In an interview, Umar said, “There is always a way to say. If he would have said that Shefali is my wife and you better be careful with your words or you better behave yourself, it would have been different but he outright threatened Asim and said, 'I will tear you apart.' So, I feel he is such a hypocrite. His own friend Paras has been accusing and character assassinating his wife and all this while he kept saying on social media that he will tell Paras how bad and stupid he is but when he entered the house, for the family week task, he gave such an warm hug to Paras which clearly shows his hypocrisy.”

He further added, “"I also speak against Sidharth's bad behaviour on social media and would have also abused him face to face when I went inside but I didn't do so as there is always a way to convey the message. And Parag, who is an actor and knows how things goes on TV, still abused Asim."

Parag claimed in his video that he gave Asim his life’s biggest good news by telling him that Himanshi Khurrana was not getting married. Umar, on this, replied that he was instructed not give any personal information to Asim and he himself did not wanted him to lose focus. “I wanted him to sort out his love life after the show,” Umar was quoted.

Watch Parag's video here:

In Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shefali got evicted from the house.

