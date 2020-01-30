Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Warns Vikas Gupta Against Spreading False News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz has reacted to housemate Vikas Gupta's claim on national television that Asim has a girlfriend outside the house. This week, a new twist will put the contestants' connections to test.

Following the family week, this will be the connections week, wherein the friends and family members of the contestants will enter the Big Boss house for a week to support their kin in their tasks. Vikas has entered the house as Sidharth Shukla's connection.

In a promo clip, Vikas is seen talking to co-contestant Shehnaz Gill about Asim's relationship outside the show. Vikas claims Asim had not yet gotten over his relationship outside the house, even as he carried on with Himanshi inside the house.

This did not go down well with Asim's brother Umar. He lashed out against Vikas on Twitter. Umar wrote: "Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother's. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house, the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories!"

Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories! #AsimRiaz #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 28, 2020

Incidentally, Himanshi has re-entered the house after eviction to support Asim during the connection week.

