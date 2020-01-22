Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Father Slams Vindu Dara Singh for Criticising His Son; Here is Actor's Reply

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s father has lashed out at Vindu Dara Singh for using "inappropriate words" against his son. The Bigg Boss 4 winner recently entered the house as a special guest to give his feedback to the contestants.

Asim’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary took to twitter to support his son and slam Vindhu for his hateful comments. His tweet read, “Guests used to prey for inmates but @RealVinduSingh as guest praised Paras for double cross, saluted Sid for his poking, demoralise Rashmi for her clarity, used inappropriate words to Asim but deleted later by @ColorsTV speaks immaturity &highheadedness.#MorePowerToYouAsim.”

Guests used to prey for inmates but @RealVinduSingh as guest praised Paras for doublecross ,saluted Sid for his poking ,demoralise Rashmi for her clarity ,used inappropriate words to Asim but deleted later by @ColorsTV speaks immaturity &highheadedness.#MorePowerToYouAsim — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 20, 2020

For the unversed, when Vindu had said, “Jab tu ladta hai, toh humne tera naam rakha hai Chuslet, because bahut zyada chewing gum ke jaise khichta hai. Wo Himalaya jaise aadmi hai usse ladna theek nahi hai (When you fight, we have named you Chuslet. Sidharth is like the Himalaya, it’s not right to fight with him). Vindu has been closely following the 13th season of the episode, which is evident with his twitter and Instagram activities where he strongly supports Sidharth Shukla.

Now, Vindu has also reacted to the tweet and posted a series of comments as his response.

In his tweet, he wrote, “#ChusletAsim neh pehle Sid koh use kiya &dus liya. Phir Shefali koh use kiya &dus liya. Phir koi singer koh “I like it” kiya. Abb ja keh rashmi keh lap main sit kar raha hai. Yeh quality hai ek BB winner ki, joh apne dam peh kuch nahi kar saktah! Bus Bow Bow (Asim first used Sid and then ditched him, and then Shefali, and then said ‘I like it’ to some singer. Now he is sitting in Rashami’s lap. This is the quality of a BB winner, who cannot do anything by himself).”

#ChusletAsim neh pehle Sid koh use kiya &dus liya Phir Shefali koh use kiya &dus liya Phir koi singer koh “I like it” kiya Abb ja keh rashmi keh lap main sit kar raha hai Yeh quality hai ek BB winner ki, joh apne dam peh kuch nahi kar saktah! Bus Bow Bow — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 21, 2020

