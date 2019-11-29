Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Balika Vadhu Actress Says Sidharth Speaking of Respecting Women Came as a Surprise to Her

Sidharth's Balika Vadhu co-star Sheetal Khandal had said that he used vulgar language with her and touched her inappropriately. In a recent interview, she said that her statements were questioned by co-actors and fans.

News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Balika Vadhu Actress Says Sidharth Speaking of Respecting Women Came as a Surprise to Her
Sidharth's Balika Vadhu co-star Sheetal Khandal had said that he used vulgar language with her and touched her inappropriately. In a recent interview, she said that her statements were questioned by co-actors and fans.

Rahami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's tussle in Bigg Boss 13 has been a constant since day one. The actress at multiple instances stated how the two had problems working with each other on their show Dil Se Dil Tak. Later, Sidharth's Balika Vadhu co-star Sheetal Khandal claimed that he used vulgar language with her and touched her inappropriately.

The actress, who played Gehna on the show also claimed that he tried to make her uncomfortable by being over-friendly with her. Now, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sheetal said, "Sidharth speaking of respecting women came as a surprise to me because he never spoke for me or nicely to me while we worked together."

Post her allegations, Sheetal said that Sidharth's co-actors and fans came in his support and questioned her. "When he worked with me, I can speak for myself and how he misbehaved with me. I cannot, however, speak for others. A lot of Balika Vadhu co-stars supported Sidharth after my statement recently, but I was speaking for myself. I don't know how he was with them. He misbehaved with me, and inappropriately touched me, and that was the fact and I wasn't levelling allegations against him," said the actress.

She also spoke about the ongoing verbal spat in the house and said that celebs there have ego problems and think they will be highlighted in the show only because of the fights. She also called Sidharth and Asim's recent fight unnecessary.

Sheetal also pointed out that Sidharth doesn't like being told he is wrong and he feels he knows it all and advised that The day he starts respecting another's opinion, it will be better.

