Bigg Boss 13: Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu to Meet Salman Khan

Actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu will meet his mother's former Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss house.

The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor will be joined by his Nikamma co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia.

Excited about going on the show, Abhimanyu said: "Salman always wanted me to do a commercial film. Now that I am doing Nikamma, it is my way of inviting Salman by going on his show and inviting him to see our film."

Just a while ago, Abhimanyu and Shirley had recreated some of the iconic moments of Maine Pyar Kiya celebrating 30 years of the film.

While the film marks the debut of YouTube sensation Shirley, Abhimanyu will be sporting a different avatar for his second film.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. It is set to release on June 5.

