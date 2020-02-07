Bigg Boss 13: Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu to Meet Salman Khan
Abhimanyu Dassani who made his debut in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will be making his next big-screen appearance in Nikamma.
Abhimanyu Dassani who made his debut in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will be making his next big-screen appearance in Nikamma.
Actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu will meet his mother's former Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss house.
The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor will be joined by his Nikamma co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia.
Excited about going on the show, Abhimanyu said: "Salman always wanted me to do a commercial film. Now that I am doing Nikamma, it is my way of inviting Salman by going on his show and inviting him to see our film."
Just a while ago, Abhimanyu and Shirley had recreated some of the iconic moments of Maine Pyar Kiya celebrating 30 years of the film.
While the film marks the debut of YouTube sensation Shirley, Abhimanyu will be sporting a different avatar for his second film.
Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. It is set to release on June 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- While Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud
- PMCO 2020 Spring Split India Group Stage Scheduled For 7-12 February
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999
- Coronavirus Likely to Disrupt Smartphone Industry Globally, Says Qualcomm