Bigg Boss 13: Can Vishal Aditya Singh Stand Up to Sidharth Shukla?

After gaining popularity with his stint in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, the Chandrakanta fame actor Vishal Aditya Singh is also the new wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 13. Ahead of his entry, he talked about his favourites and least-liked, and how he was confident about winning the show.

In an interview, Vishal called Aarti Singh the most fake and the villain of the house. Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, was called 'Chanakya'. He also declared Sidharth, Paras and Rashami the heroes of the house.

Talking about his strategy, he said, "Right now, I don’t have any strategy in mind. I feel if I go inside with a strategy then I can win over only one person, but otherwise I can win all over them."

While the actor had no particular name in mind among his favourites, he mentioned, "Sometimes I like Paras Chhabra, sometimes Sidharth Shukla. I even like Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Kaur Gill. Contestants who play individually and are honest are the ones I like."

Vishal believes that trying to create peace inside the house won't help him in the game since no one is willing to listen. "There’s no point being the peacemaker because no one stops and listens to you. But, I’ll try to find out the truth and handle the situation. I’ll make sure that the fights don’t spoil the environment of the house."

On being asked who he considered the strongest competitor, he was confident to reply, “I don’t think anyone inside the house can compete with me. Once I enter the house, they all will start leaving one by one.”

Confident about winning the fame he said, "I am different in every way. I am raw, desi, and I don’t like the meaningless issues that they are creating inside the house right now. I value friendships, relationships and I like talking to people and respecting them."

