Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Can Vishal Aditya Singh Stand Up to Sidharth Shukla?

Chandrakanta and Nach Baliye 9 fame Vishal Aditya Singh is the latest wild card entry inside the Bigg Boss house. Ahead of his entry, he talked about his favourites and least-liked.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Can Vishal Aditya Singh Stand Up to Sidharth Shukla?
credits - Vishal Aditya Singh instagram

After gaining popularity with his stint in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, the Chandrakanta fame actor Vishal Aditya Singh is also the new wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 13. Ahead of his entry, he talked about his favourites and least-liked, and how he was confident about winning the show.

In an interview, Vishal called Aarti Singh the most fake and the villain of the house. Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, was called 'Chanakya'. He also declared Sidharth, Paras and Rashami the heroes of the house.

Talking about his strategy, he said, "Right now, I don’t have any strategy in mind. I feel if I go inside with a strategy then I can win over only one person, but otherwise I can win all over them."

While the actor had no particular name in mind among his favourites, he mentioned, "Sometimes I like Paras Chhabra, sometimes Sidharth Shukla. I even like Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Kaur Gill. Contestants who play individually and are honest are the ones I like."

Vishal believes that trying to create peace inside the house won't help him in the game since no one is willing to listen. "There’s no point being the peacemaker because no one stops and listens to you. But, I’ll try to find out the truth and handle the situation. I’ll make sure that the fights don’t spoil the environment of the house."

On being asked who he considered the strongest competitor, he was confident to reply, “I don’t think anyone inside the house can compete with me. Once I enter the house, they all will start leaving one by one.”

Confident about winning the fame he said, "I am different in every way. I am raw, desi, and I don’t like the meaningless issues that they are creating inside the house right now. I value friendships, relationships and I like talking to people and respecting them."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram