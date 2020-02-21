English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arti Singh to Enter Colors' Show Udaan

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh, who was evicted on 5th position had bagged a show on Colors along with actor Anurag Sharma.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 21, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh will next be seen on Colors popular show Udaan.  Reportedly, the show is taking a leap and few new characters will be introduced into the show.

Udaan featuring Meera Deosthale as Chakor and Vijayendra Kumeria as Sooraj in the lead roles, is going through many changes in its storyline. Post the leap, the show will focus on Chakor and Sooraj's daughter Anjor.

Also, the two main characters from the show Vijayendra and Vidhi Pandya (who was playing Imli) have already moved out of the show owing to the leap in the story.

Besides Arti, the reports are also that TV actor Anurag Sharma will be seen on the show. The two will be playing Anjor's foster parents.

For the uninitiated, beating 22 contestants Arti had reached top 5 on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Apart from Arti, BB13 finalist Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill have also got a show on Colors. Paras and Shehnaaz are hunting for a perfect marriage partner on Colors' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh made her TV debut with Maayka in 2007 and went to feature in many popular shows including Parichay, Uttaran, Sasural Simar Ka and Waaris among others.

Whereas, Anurag was part of TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kumkum Bhagya among others.

