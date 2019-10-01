Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Koena Mitra Opens Up On Her Nose Job, Says 'Many Have Done It'
Actress Koena Mitra who appeared in films like Apna Sapna Money Money and Musafir opened up about her plastic surgery procedure that went wrong a few years ago.
Koena Mitra has joined the latest season of Bigg Boss as a contestant. The actress, who was last seen in the 2010 film Asal, joined a diverse group of celebrities like Rashmi Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chabbra, among others, for a three-month stay on the show. In a recent interview, the actress not only opened up about her expectations of living in the Bigg Boss house but also talked about her plastic surgery that went wrong a few years ago.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said that living with strangers is the most difficult part of living on the show. "Housework is no challenge for me. My challenge would be living in this house with many strangers. I don't know who they are and I don't know them either. When I see them, I don't think I will find a friend there because I haven't heard from any friend or anybody (known to me) who are going for this show,” she said.
Opening up about her nose job, the actor said, "This is the worst-kept story of our industry. Many have done it and many do it, but no one talks about it, as if it's a crime or a sin. It's a part of my story, so I didn't mind talking about it. I gave statements and that's why yeh peecha nahi chhodta. Even though it's been eight-nine years since, people don't stop asking me about it. Also, why are only women trapped and attacked when it comes to cosmetic enhancement? You are fine with 60 and 50-year-old men from our industry with no wrinkles and head full of hair looking like they have returned to their 20s!"
Inke aane par sabke dil mein baji guitar! Bong bombshell @koenamitra ne kiya hai #BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein pravesh. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/quvaB5Ykrp— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Speaking about why she said yes to Bigg Boss 13, she said, "The show offers a lot of adventure, it has a strong fan base. My sister and cousins were thrilled when they got to know that I have said yes to this show. Adventure is my biggest attraction and the show has a loyal set of viewers."
