Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma is Happy to be Dancing at Paras Chhabra's Wedding in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma, who made it to the top 6 of the reality show, recently talked about her equations with co-contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

While Mahira and Shehnaaz did not go along well for most part of the show, the duo enjoyed a friendly phase in bits and pieces during the course of Bigg Boss 13 run that ended on Saturday. However, Mahira has straightaway refused to continue being in touch with Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz.

In an interview, Mahira gave the reason for not seeing Shehnaaz ever again as, “I am a very loyal person and there was nothing from her side. She said on the show that she never considered me her friend. I don’t like people who are not loyal to you and who keep flipping. I would not like to see her after the show because people who fought with me or b****ed about me. Shehnaaz always behaved good to me on my face, but talked ill about me in my absence."

Kundali Bhagya actress Mahira also had a close connection with Paras inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While the two denied having any romantic feelings for each other and just maintained a platonic relationship, their chemistry was hard to ignore. Akanksha Puri, Paras's (now-ex) girlfriend had also expressed her disappointment on the closeness between the two.

However. Mahira maintained her stance and said that Paras will continue being a friend. She said, “Paras is a friend and he will always be a friend as you all know that he is doing a show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Now, I will be dancing at my friend’s wedding."

