Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Reveals She Turned Down Role in Naagin 4

Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin 4 has seen some new additions in last few weeks. Days after Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai was roped in for the show, another BB13 participant Mahira Sharma has revealed that she was offered the role of Shalaka in the super-natural drama. However, the actress-model claims that she turned down the offer.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla on an Instagram Live session, the 22-year-old actress said that she is currently averse to playing a negative character. However, she added that she might consider doing a negative role sometime later.

"The thing is I don't want to do a negative role. May be later but not now," Mahira said in the Instagram live.

Mahira also said that she is open to good offers and her focus is not just to make a foray into the Bollywood alone.



After Mahira's refusal, the role went to Rashami, who accepted it. The former Uttaran star is playing the role of Shalaka – a serpent.

Meanwhile, Mahira was recently seen in a music video titled Baarish along with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra. The song was sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D Souza. The sad romantic song has received an outpouring support, with over 15 million views in just two weeks.

Follow @News18Movies for more