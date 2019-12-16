Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shefali Jariwala's Husband Celebrates Her Birthday with Adorable Video

Shefali Jariwala is locked inside the Bigg Boss house but her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, celebrated his wife's birthday by cutting a cake with their pet dog Simba.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shefali Jariwala's Husband Celebrates Her Birthday with Adorable Video
Image: Instagram

Shefali Jariwala has been grabbing eyeballs ever since she went into the Bigg Boss house via wild card. With her performance, Shefali has positioned herself as a strong contender among viewers. On December 15, Shefali turned 37 and her husband, Parag Tyagi, celebrated her birthday in a special way.

Parag shared a video on his Twitter timeline which shows him cutting a cake which had "Pari (with a heart) miss you" written on it. Parag, along with their pet pug Simba, cut the cake and sang Happy Birthday for Shefali.

The clip was posted with a caption that read, "I love you so much my angel. There are no words that can express how I feel and how much I love you. Happy Birthday my life. When I see u on BB, I feel so so proud u r my Tigress & Tigress go get ghem."

The video got a lot of appreciation from followers and Bigg Boss viewers on Twitter. One of the users wrote, "Though I am not your pari's fan but still amazing to see such cute gesture from someone close. Allah bless you both and stay happy together But but but #WeMissYouSid."

Parag and Shefali tied the knot in 2015. They also participated in the celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye later.

This is Shefali's second marriage. The actress was earlier married to Harmeet Gulzar of Meet Bros fame.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram