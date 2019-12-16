Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shefali Jariwala's Husband Celebrates Her Birthday with Adorable Video

Shefali Jariwala has been grabbing eyeballs ever since she went into the Bigg Boss house via wild card. With her performance, Shefali has positioned herself as a strong contender among viewers. On December 15, Shefali turned 37 and her husband, Parag Tyagi, celebrated her birthday in a special way.

Parag shared a video on his Twitter timeline which shows him cutting a cake which had "Pari (with a heart) miss you" written on it. Parag, along with their pet pug Simba, cut the cake and sang Happy Birthday for Shefali.

The clip was posted with a caption that read, "I love you so much my angel. There are no words that can express how I feel and how much I love you. Happy Birthday my life. When I see u on BB, I feel so so proud u r my Tigress & Tigress go get ghem."

I love you so much my angel. There is no words that can express how I feel and how much I love you.Happy Birthday my life. When I see u on BB, I feel so so proud.U r my Tigress & Tigress go get ghem @colorstv @endemolshineind #Grateful #happybirthday #gotigress pic.twitter.com/rCxo942brv — Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) December 14, 2019

The video got a lot of appreciation from followers and Bigg Boss viewers on Twitter. One of the users wrote, "Though I am not your pari's fan but still amazing to see such cute gesture from someone close. Allah bless you both and stay happy together But but but #WeMissYouSid."

Parag and Shefali tied the knot in 2015. They also participated in the celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye later.

This is Shefali's second marriage. The actress was earlier married to Harmeet Gulzar of Meet Bros fame.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.