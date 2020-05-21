Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill's Father Accused of Rape on Gunpoint By Punjab Woman

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santok Singh Sukh has been accused of rape at gunpoint by a Punjab woman. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the woman has filed charges against Singh saying that he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint in his car in Beas City, Amritsar. The women told police that she had gone to his residence to meet her boyfriend and had been offered a ride by Singh.

Shehnaaz Gill is yet to talk about the rumours but her brother Shehbaz, who was also seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, came to his father's defense.

"Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proofs that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV survillience and we have arranged for recording of it," he told SpotboyE.

"I really don't know her as Shehnaaz and I have shifted to Mumbai from quite sometime now. But all what we know is my father is not wrong and justice will be served to him soon," he further added.

Shehbaz also said that Santok Singh will soon address the issue.

