Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s Grandmother Hospitalised

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant Shehnaaz Gill's hgrandmother was rushed to the hospital due to liver issues on Wednesday.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s grandmother was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. Shehnaaz’s father Santosh Sukh has shared the news of her mother’s illness on the social media platform.

Sharing a picture of his ailing mother, Santosh wrote, “My mother hospital mein hai liver mein problem ho gayi hai God jaldi thik kar do (My mother is in hospital. There is some problem in her liver. God, please make her well soon)”.

A few days back, Santosh had shared a heartwarming snap with his mother and wife, urging people to spend time with their families.

Santosh had also shared a TikTok video featuring Shehnaaz’s paternal grandparents. “My Mom & Dad,” read the caption.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz has collaborated with Punjabi singer-turned-actor Jassie Gill for a music video title Keh Gayi Sorry. The soulful track has been penned by Nirmaan. The makers will drop the teaser tomorrow at 3 pm.

Sharing the news with all his fans, Jassie wrote, “So here is the poster of my next single #KehGayiSorry with@ishehnaaz_gill Teaser tomorrow 3 PM. @eypcreations@arvindrkhaira #ShenaazGill”.

