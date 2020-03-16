Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaz Gill Flirts with Tony Kakkar in New TikTok Video, Watch Here

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill recently featured in a TikTok video alongside Neha Kakkar’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar.

In the video shared by Tony on his Twitter handle, both are seen playfully flirting with each other in Tony’s song, Goa Beach. The video seems to have been shot in a hotel lobby.

Shehnaaz looks stunning in a golden dress with a black belt, while Tony is seen sporting a yellow T-shirt and knee slit ripped denim.

The original Goa Beach song features Tony along with Neha Kakkar and Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan.

Shehnaaz Gill, who turned 27 this January, is often referred to as “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif” by her fans. She can currently be seen on the television reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she and her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra are both looking for prospective partners. The show has failed to garner much TRP and as per reports, it may soon go off air.

