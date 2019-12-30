Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla Reveals Rashami Desai Once Followed Him Till Goa
The spat between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla continues to get uglier day by the day.
In a newly released promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, one can see a caller asking Rashami why did she pick up a fight with him if Sidharth had apologised to her earlier, which the latter had initially denied. In the promo, Sidharth made a shocking revelation that Rashami followed him to Goa like a stalker.
Next, Sidharth and Rashami can be seen engaging in a war of words, as host Salman Khan looks at them from the stage.
Eventually, the two lost their calm and Rashami started digging the past, which provokes Sidharth further. He asked Rashami to shut her mouth and warned her if she doesn’t, he will be forced to reveal her dirty secrets from the past on national TV.
An instigated Rashami mutters in rage, “When dogs bark, one must leave in an AC car.”
In the next episode, the two will be seen entering into an ugly verbal conflict.
Jab audience ne pucha @sidharth_shukla se unke aur @TheRashamiDesai ke past ko lekar sawaal, tab phirse hui dono mein jhadap!Dekhiye yeh aaj raat 10 baje on #SomvaarKaVaar!Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/C0RdHERui9— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2019
Before Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Rashami were seen together in a daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak and rumours of them dating had been doing the rounds since a long time.
