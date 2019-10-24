Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Former Co-star Sheetal Khandal Accuses Him of Touching Her Inappropriately

Termed as one of the "most arrogant" contestants on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has now been accused of inappropriate behaviour by his former Balika Vadhu co-star. After Rashami Desai, who also confronted him for misbehaving with her on the ongoing reality show, Sheetal Khandal has revealed that Shukla used vulgar language with her and touched her inappropriately.

Speaking to Times of India, Sheetal said, "I was laughing recently when I saw him taking a stand for Arti Singh on Bigg Boss 13 as in real life the kind of language he has used with me and comments that he has made for me are nothing compared to what Siddhartha Dey has said for Arti. He used to pass vulgar and double meaning jokes on me. He also passed comments which I can't even share with you. I had complained about him to one of the creative producers of the show after which he created a huge ruckus on the sets. When he arrived the next day on the sets he was yelling at the top of his voice against me. From body-shaming to passing derogatory comments he has done everything and on Bigg Boss 13 he is trying to project himself as one 'mahaan' (great) person."

The actress, who played Gehna in the show, also said that he tried to make her uncomfortable by being over-friendly with her. "There were times when he would get over-friendly and touch me in an inappropriate manner. Once we were shooting a master shot where he had to touch my feet and the way touched me I felt disgusted. I got scolded as the shot did not come across as it was needed and I couldn't share with anyone why I behaved in such a way. He used to keep his hands on my shoulders even though we did not share that kind of rapport with each other. It was my first show so initially, I did not complain, but later when things started getting out of hand I had to complain against him," shared Sheetal.

The actress also alleged that the altercation between Shukla and housemate Siddhartha Dey about Arti Singh was a "very well-thought move" on Dey's part. According to Khandal, the actor did not react immediately hearing something inappropriate to Arti Singh, as human nature, but created a huge ruckus later when it was convenient for him.

