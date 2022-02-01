Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Vikas Fhatak aka 'Hindustani Bhau' Arrested by Mumbai Police

Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Fhatak also known as Hindustani Bhau has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly inciting the students to protest against the offline exams for classes 10 and 12. An FIR was filed against him and others who were involved in the protest. According to reports, the students took to the streets of the city after Fhatak’s video went viral on social media. He was seen speaking in favour of online exams for classes 10 and 12, and students protested in Mumbai and Nagpur. They also protested in large numbers near the Dharavi residence of School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

In his video, the YouTuber can be seen asking the students to gather in Dharavi. The police announced on Monday that they would take action against him. According to a report by the news agency ANI, In light of the COVID 19 pandemic, Hindustani Bhau allegedly posted a video of himself on Instagram instigating students to demand online exams for classes 10th and 12th. The FIR was filed under various sections of the IPC (including rioting), the Maharashtra Police Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against the social media star.

Mumbai: Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi y'day over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19. FIR registered against Fhatak & others.— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

The Mumbai Police detained another accused, Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan, on Tuesday.

For the lesser-known, Hindustani Bhau is very well known for his impeccable style as well as his famous accent in Mumbai style. He regularly shares his new videos on social media and expresses his personal opinions on various issues. He was recently in a discussion about critically reflecting on Ekta Kapoor’s shows, series, and films. He reportedly accused Ekta Kapoor of infringing on religious views. Hindustani Bhau stated in his video, “If anyone hurts religious sentiments, then the system will decide later, first they will decide in their own way."

Hindustani Bhau is frequently covered in the press as a consequence of his inflammatory speech. Recently, Facebook and Instagram suspended his account for several days in response to Hindustani Bhau’s speeches.

