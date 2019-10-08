Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur Loses Calm After Siddharth Dey Drags Her Son Jaydon in Fight

During the show, Siddhartha mentioned Dalljiet's son Jaydon, which infuriated her. However, it seemed like a case of misunderstood intentions.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
On day one of the second week, Bigg Boss 13 contestants underwent the nominations process. This week too, the girls were at the spot as they had to convince their partners to save them from nominations. For the task, a trio was selected for multiple rounds wherein two girls had to stand at two different windows and convince their male partner ‘why they should not be nominated’.

During the task, Siddhartha Dey, Shefali Bagga and Dalljiet Kaur were teamed together. During the challenge, Siddhartha mentions that the way Dalljit and other housemates ganged up against him, she would not like her son Jaydon going through the same. The writer keeps mentioning about such incidents saying that a child adapts qualities from a mother. While the actress didn't say much during the task, she lost her cool post the challenge and slams Dey for going personal and dragging her family in the task and the two engage in fierce arguments.

Meanwhile, Dey saves Shefali and nominates Dalljiet Kaur for this week, along with Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Koena Mitra.

Also, a lot happens in the kitchen area as well. Paras and Aarti get into a major argument on the cleaning of mugs. Things further heat up when Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai get into a brawl over their responsibilities and kitchen chores. But all this seems to be having no impact on Siddhartha Dey and Shefali Bagga as they both seem to be busy forming a new connection with each other.

