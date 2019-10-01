Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 Written Updates: Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai Give Cold Shoulder to Each Other

With an extravagant premiere on Sunday, Bigg Boss 13 has begun with fights, controversies and drama from the word go. On day one, while Azim Riaz was slammed by the housemates for his racist comments, the contestants also talked about gender equality. Also on the first day Ameesha Patel, the Maalkin of the Bigg Boss house came to the show to give some interesting tasks.

This did not seem well with bedmates Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla as they were seen giving a cold shoulder to each other. Whereas Koena Mitra was pleased to share her bed with news anchor Shefali Bagga. Also, this season's Sanskari Playboy Paras Chhabra was elated to share his bed with Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

On the very first morning of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants were surprised by Ameesha Patel as she entered the house dancing on the title track of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. She announced that every week, a female contestant will be chosen as the ‘Queen of the Bathroom’, who will be bestowed with certain privileges.

Next, she gave them a task of choosing the grocery items for the house by playing pass the parcel. However, as a twist, they had to pass the items with their mouths, without using their hands.

During the day, Asim Riaz got in a tussle with Siddhartha Dey and Paras Chhabra for using racist slur and boasting about his visit to South Africa. Before the lights out, Ameesha again entered the house in the evening. This time she grooved on Lazy Lamhe and began her task called ‘Maalkin Chahti Hai’. The girls of the house were asked to choose two boys for a number of games in the task. Depending on the performance and results, Ameesha gave ‘black hearts’ to Asim and Paras, its disadvantage will be told to them during the week.

