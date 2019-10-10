Bigg Boss 13 Day 10 Written Updates: Shehnaz Accuses Paras of Breaking Her Heart Twice

Relationship dynamics have been changing inside the Bigg Boss house by the minute as the competition is getting intense and the sword of nomination is hanging on a few heads, already. Leaving their good sides behind, the contestants have been clinging onto their competitive spirit for safety.

After last week's Queen title was dismantled by the Bigg Boss, this week, the contestants again had a chance to be the queen. The fight to become Rani no. 1 started on Tuesday and everyone seems to be pulling out their best card in to win. Planning and plotting became the flavour of the day as contestants were grappling with fierce plans and baseless promises.

The girls tried hard to convince the boys for one more chance to defend the title. Koena Mitra rode high on Paras Chhabra's commitment that he is going to stand by her and help her become the queen. Aarti Singh too seeks out to Paras hoping to win his support. On the other hand, Siddharth Shukla & Shehnaz Gill team up to eliminate Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai from the task.

Dring the task, Shehnaz accuses Paras of breaking her heart twice by choosing Mahira over her for nominations and then giving Dalijiet the chance to break her pot in the current task. While Paras tries to reason his decisions, she ends up in tears.

Bit, to everyone’s surprise, this time boys were seen making their game plan to conclude the task with their mutual understanding. The task takes an ugly turn as Arti and Keona blow out in a heated argument, where Arti accuses Koena of playing a dirty game. She also accuses Koena of changing sides when it comes to her selfish reasons. In the course of the task, Rashami also vents and expresses her trust issues with Arti. However, standing by their decided game plan Siddhartha Dey chooses Rashami over Shefali and gives her a chance to break one girl’s pot and she breaks Arti's pot.

Amidst all the fights and bitterness post the task, the housemates also tried their best to work out their relationships and solve misunderstandings between them. Devoleena and Dalljiet bring Arti and Rashami together to resolve their issues. While Arti talks to Sidharth Shukla and convinces him to calm down in the game.

In the end, it was Devoleena and Daljiet left with the pots. The boys mutually decide and choose Devoleena to come out and break Daljiet's pot and become the queen of the house. Devoleena will be safe from elimination in the next week and will be allowed to use the Queen's washroom. She will let go of her house duties and choose somebody else to take up her work.

