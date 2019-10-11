This week has been busy for the housemates with the race to the mid-season finale taking pace. The contestants have decided to play their best game and therefore are taking every task with great enthusiasm. Considering the week was full of tasks the housemates start their day with a discussion on their wake up song ‘Paani wala dance’ assuming that there would be a task coming up today around the pool involving water.

Amidst a lot of turmoil, the house finally crowned its first queen Devoleena yesterday, but various accusations which were a bi-product of the task continue reeling the minds of the housemates. An intense conversation takes place between Rashami and Aarti where the former expresses her distrust and also mentions that Aarti has been misjudging her because of a third person. Aarti when in the middle of gaining closure from her fight with Rashmi, gets verbally attacked by Paras where he blames her for playing cupid between Shehnaz and him without purpose.

The fights had just ended when suddenly, Bigg Boss, announces this week’s report card session for boys. Bigg Boss makes it clear that they will now be subject to the nomination process. Boys who get maximum black rings will be a step closer to the nominations for the coming week of evictions.

As the tables turn in favor of the girls, they immediately start planning their revenge. Paras is left in shock when his own friends turn their back on him. A small discussion starts post the report card activity drawing conclusions from yesterday’s queen task. What seems miniscule erupts leads into a disastrous fight between Paras and Sidharth Shukla. Fingers are pointed and accusations get serious! The blame game between the two boys gets the whole house involved and it takes an ugly turn. Supporting Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz tries to stop Koena when she questions her and calls her Sidharth’s manager.

Rashami who is responsible for making food for everyone faces major problems when Abu Malik throws a tantrum on eating boring food every day. He demands egg curry and instructs her on how it needs to be made. Sidharth supports Abu’s demand, however in trying to help Rashami in making egg curry Paras wastes 14 eggs which doesn’t go well with the housemates. Later in the night Rashami breaks down in tears talking to Sidharth Dey, she tells him that she cooks food for everyone with all her heart and it takes a lot of effort and to fulfill everyone’s demands. She opens her heart out and says he (Sidharth Shukla) plays dirty and is a very fake person. Rashami continues her bewailing to Devoleena without having dinner and cries the night away.

Will Rashami find a shoulder to cry on? Will housemates find any real connections?

