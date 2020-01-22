Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13 Day 114 Written Updates: Post Violent Fight with Asim, Sidharth Says He Wants to Quit

Sidharth and Asim's tussle leads to an ugly fight and Bigg Boss intervenes and calls them in the confession room. Sidharth tells Bigg Boss that he cannot stand Asim anymore and wants to quit the show.

January 22, 2020
Contestants are bringing their best game to the forefront in order to cement their position in the game irrespective of their current relationships goes for a toss. After the ugly spat between Sidharth and Asim during the horse task, Mahira, Rashami and Aarti are announced as the contenders for the task. Later on, Hina Khan enters the house for the selection process of the next ‘Elite Club’ member. Hina takes the selected contestants aside to listen to their perspective. Aarti, Rashami and Mahira begin to convince Hina as to why they should be given a chance. However, convincing Hina isn’t easy and Mahira fails to deliver. She later advises Mahira to make her own decisions to stay in the game while Aarti and Rashami are given another task titled ‘Kabhi Ha Kabhi Na’.

A ‘Bhopu’ is kept in the garden area and each contestant is asked to give an ‘Aadesh’ to the contenders of the Elite Club. If the contenders agree, they have to reply with a ‘haan’ and if not they have to show a thumbs down. The person with more thumbs down will lose the game. Hina is the sanchalak of the task. The first contestant to give Aadesh is Paras. He asks Rashami to trim her eyebrows. Before Rashami reacts to it, Hina rejects the task. Next, Mahira asks Rashami to apply Mehendi on her face and Rashami agrees to it. Vishal, who is the next one to give the Aadesh asks Aarti to cut her hair. While Aarti agrees to it, Hina and other contestants get angry and insist that Vishal give sensible tasks. But Aarti like a sport agrees to go ahead with the task. Soon after, Shefali asks Aarti to eat 20 chilies, which she successfully manages to do.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Asim once again get into a verbal fight in front of Hina Khan. Their tussle leads to an ugly fight and Bigg Boss intervenes and calls them in the confession room. Sidharth tells Bigg Boss that he cannot stand Asim anymore and wants to quit the show.

Will Sidharth really quit the show? What major twist will Hina introduce among the Elite Club Contenders?

