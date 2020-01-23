Bigg Boss 13 Day 115 Written Updates: Shehnaaz Gill Calls Sidharth Shukla Fake

One of the most popular couples of Bigg Boss 13 is SidNaz or Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill. The two friends had recently confessed they were attracted to each other, but however, it seems that there has been trouble in paradise for the last couple of days. Ever since Salman Khan called out Shehnaz for beating Sidharth, the Balika Vadhu actor seems to have distanced himself from the singer.

Now, the conflict escalated when Shehnaz called Sidharth fake during a task. Day 115 of Bigg Boss had started with Shehnaz crying and Arti Singh asking her what was wrong. Shehnaz, who was upset about the Mayka actress being saved instead of her by Sidharth got into a war of words with her. Then during the task, the housemates were asked to save a contestant by moving their pawn on the chess-board in which Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz saved Shehnaz. Paras Chhabra later told Shehnaz that she was being manipulated so that she would not save Sidharth. To this, the singer said that she did not want fake people on the house.

Shehnaz told Sidharth, “I hate you,” and he replied, “People come, people go.” She then said, “Mai bahar ja ke nikalungi sab (i will vent out once I am out of the show).” Shehnaz told Sidharth that she will meet him once she is out of the show but the actor said that he will not do so.

In the evening Shehnaz also tried to make amends with the actor but he refused t talk to her. “Tu apni self respect lose kar rahi hai (You are losing your self respect). Do whatever you want to do. Mereko baat nahi karni hai (I do not want to talk),” he said.

Shehnaz then insisted, asking him if he thought she was characterless. Sidharth was then shocked to hear the word. however, Shehnaz then gave up her attempt for truce and asked him to keep his attitude with himself. She also brought up the fact that Sidharth said she was not loyal to her family and asked who he was to say that she was disloyal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.