Bigg Boss 13 Day 119 Written Updates: Salman Khan Evicts Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla Wins Elite Membership

During Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announces Sidharth Shukla as the winner of the Elite membership and evicts Shefali Jariwala from the house.

Updated:January 27, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
This weekend was full of surprises for the Bigg Boss 13 contestants and after some intense discussions on Saturday, the housemates had some fun. Salman Khan welcomed Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and the entire team of Street Dancer 3D including Raghav Juyal, Salman Yussuf Khan and others. Raghav is extremely happy to his friend Sidharth and greets him with much enthusiasm through MeTV. Raising the temperature Varun gets Sidharth, Paras and Salman Khan to perform the hook step of 'Garmi'. Furthermore, Salman Yusuf Khan advice Rashami dances her worries away while Shehnaz croons the song, Illegal Weapons.

Later, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor enter the house and greet all contestants. Varun has all praises for Sidharth and Asim and shares his experience of working with them. He says he had a great time sharing screen space with the two and that they are very gentle as persons. He also adds that Sidharth used to be protective of him and Alia while shooting at crowded locations. Varun also expresses that watching fights is interesting but it's getting extreme now, and they should keep things in check.

Up next, Varun and Shraddha give a task to the contestants wherein they have to play musical chairs blindfolded while Varun and Shraddha keep moving around the chairs. Later Remo D'Souza enters the house with a big surprise. Unfolding the mystery, he says that Bigg Boss is giving them another chance to get immunity by reviving the Elite club task. The contenders for Elite Club will be screened through an interesting task. Clocks with pictures of the contestants except Asim are placed on a wall and in round two contestants are asked to break the clock of the contestant they don't feel deserves to be in the Elite Club. After four contenders are elected, they announce that there will be another task to select the winner about which Bigg Boss will inform them at the right time.

Riya Shukla who plays the lead protagonist, Pinky, in COLORS’ upcoming show Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, comes on stage and interacts with Salman. He praises Riya for her and enters the house through Me-TV. Talking about the show and her character, Riya and Salma play a quick and fun question-answer segment with the contestants.

Towards the end of the episode, Sidharth Shukla wins the Elite membership and Shefali Jariwala is evicted from the house.

