Bigg Boss 13 Day 120 Written Updates: Rashami, Asim, Vishal Called Out for Discussing Nominations

Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma are completely taken aback after Bigg Bos shows a video of Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh discussing nominations.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13 Day 120 Written Updates: Rashami, Asim, Vishal Called Out for Discussing Nominations
Image courtesy: Colors TV

Bigg Boss is nearing the finale and contestants are witnessing weaving game-changing strategies as each one focuses on winning the trophy. With only 8 contenders remaining in the house, the competition is getting more intense. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai seem to be avoiding fights and being cordial to each other. Rashami tells Sidharth that she is very surprised about his behaviour towards her. She also expresses that she wishes to clarify certain things with him and will do so at a suitable time.

Furthermore, Bigg Boss asks everyone to gather in the living room. He announces how some of the contestants have broken the house rules and show a clip of Rashami, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz discussing nominations. Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma are completely taken aback. While Paras breaks out in anger and accuses Vishal, Arti calls Asim emotionless and someone who is just playing a game.

Up next, nominations task is announced and this time around the contestants’ fate lies in their own hand. A dome is set up in the garden area and on every buzzer, each contestant has to sit inside the dome and manually count 17 minutes. The ones whose count is accurate or close to the said number will be declared safe from the nominations. When a contestant is counting, other housemates can distract them verbally. Wherein others give up on distracting each other, Aarti takes the task seriously and tries to distract Vishal, Shehnaz, Mahira, Paras and Asim.

As the task ended Bigg Boss announced that Sidharth, Arti, Vishal and Shehnaz were nominated for eviction this week.

