2-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 126 Written Updates: 'Have Nothing to Do with Him', Rashami Asks Himanshi to Tell Arhaan

On Bigg Boss 13's Weekend ka Vaar episode, Himanshi Khurana breaks the rule by telling Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh that she had spoken with Arhaan Khan outside and discussed Rashami Desai and his matter in detail.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
After an eventful and action-packed week, the contestants and their connections are all set for the Weekend Ka Vaar. Early in the episode, Hina Khan enters the house and conducts a very interesting task. She gets five placards with ‘Badshah‘, ‘Begum’, ‘Ghulam’, ‘Joker’, and ‘Ikka’ written on it. The connection members have to vote among themselves and confer the suitable housemates with the titles. As the discussion begins, a heated argument takes shape.

While the housemates are in agreement with being labeled as Ikka, Badshah and Begum, none of them wants to be called Ghulam or Joker. This leads to a fiery debate as the housemates give reasons why they should not be tagged as Ghulam. Shefali wants Asim to be declared as Ghulam given his actions indicate the same. Himanshi defends Asim and in turn, believes that the tag of Ghulam should be given to Paras. He retaliates and gets into an argument with Himanshi but Asim comes to the rescue and they two have a spat. Devoleena says she feels Mahira is fit for the Ghulam tag as she cannot play the game on her own and needs constant help from Paras.

Shefali feels Vishal deserves the tag of Joker because his relation with Madhurima was like a joke to the housemates. Vishal's brother Kunal feels that Shehnaz should be tagged as a joker because she is hurt on a daily basis by Sidharth yet she chooses to go back to him. Sidharth disagrees and reminds Kunal that unlike Madhurima and Vishal, there has been no violence between him and Shehnaz. This riles up Vishal and he gets into an angry fight with Sidharth and calls him names.

This week Salman decides to take the contestants to stand in a courtroom set up to clarify issues that have been simmering. Salman asks Asim whether the proposal he made to Himanshi was real or fake. Salman tells him that when Himanshi is not clear whether she wants to marry him, why is he pursuing her relentlessly? He also blames Asim for making Himanshi’s life public. Salman also questions Asim if there is someone waiting outside for him. When Asim confirms that there is no one, Salman warns him against lying to him and that the consequences would be severe.

Next, Himanshi is called to take the stand. Himanshi, who has come in as a connection, was asked not to reveal anything about the outside world to the housemates. She breaks the rule by telling Asim and Vishal that she had spoken with Arhaan outside and discussed Rashami and his matter in detail. Salman asks her why did she do that and why didn’t she tell this directly to Rashami instead. Salman also asks Rashami whether she knew about Arhaan’s wife and child, since Arhaan told Himanshi that she did. A huge fight breaks out between Rashami and Himanshi and the former asks her to tell Arhaan that she has nothing to do with him.

