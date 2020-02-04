Bigg Boss 13, Day 127 Written Updates: Salman Khan Evicts Vishal Aditya Singh on Weekend Ka Vaar

Merely two weeks away from the finale, the contestants have been praying along with playing to cross the finish line and win Bigg Boss 13. It was also time for the connections, who entertained everyone in their own way, to bid adieu contestants. But before going, Shehnaz Gill's brother Shehbaz steals the show with a witty joke on Bigg Boss when he says that these contestants inside the house have also affected Bigg Boss, he also forgot to wear his mic when he reminded me to wear my mic. Looks like the house is making him also forgetful leaves Salman Khan in splits.

To cheer the contestants and boost their morale, the star cast of Malang enters the house to promote their upcoming film and have some fun with the contestants inside the house. To everyone's surprise, Kunal Khemu makes Aditya Roy Kapoor sing live for the contestants and calls out Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh to recreate the Aashiqui moment.

Later, team Malang presents the housemates with an array of skulls named after each one of them. One by one, they have to smash the dummy skull of the contestants they think is their biggest competitor. While Arti smashes Rashami Desai’s skull, Paras Chhabra breaks Arti’s. In a surprising move, Mahira Sharma smashes Paras’ skull which is shocking as the two have always supported each other. Sidharth, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh also choose to break the skull bearing Paras’ name.

Salman welcomes the Malang cast on stage and this time everyone's favourite Anil Kapoor also joins in. After some interesting banter about their experience inside the house and their upcoming movie Malang, Disha Patnani makes Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor play basketball but with a twist. Salman and Anil also enact a slow-motion fight from Salman’s movie ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ leaving everyone entertained.

Towards the end of the episode, Salman plays a prank on the housemates saying that Shehnaz Gill is evicted from the house. While the housemates deny to believe it, they wait for him to announce the real name. Waiting for some time, Salman finally announces that Vishal is being evicted from the house, due to less number of votes.

