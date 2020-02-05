Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 128 Written Updates: Rashami, Paras, Asim, Shehnaz Questioned About Their Relationships

Bigg Boss 13 housemates face the wrath of the media and answer questions about their relationship.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Day 128 Written Updates: Rashami, Paras, Asim, Shehnaz Questioned About Their Relationships
Bigg Boss 13 housemates face the wrath of the media and answer questions about their relationship.

As the date for the Bigg Boss finale draws close, the days seem to pass at a lightning speed. Knowing that everyone may go their own separate ways once they part, the contestants decide to play a prank on each other and make their journey memorable. Late in the night Arti, Paras, Mahira and Sidharth team up to scare the housemates. Arti wears an eerie make-up to great effect and scares see Shehnaz, Asim and Rashami.

The next day, Bigg Boss announces that Sidharth’s period of interim captaincy has come to an end. Up next, the contestants are called up in the garden area for a press conference. While the contestant dread it, they gear up to face the media. The media starts the question and answer and the first one is darted at Rashami. A media representative asks her about her relationship status. She says that she doesn’t seem to have a future with him and wants to focus on her career.

Another journalist asks Shehnaz the Hindi word for flipper and when she is unable to respond, he says that it means bin pende ka lota and if she wants to portray herself in a wrong light. Shehnaz tries to justify it and says that while she doesn’t want to give out a wrong message, she stands for whom she feels is right irrespective of the team that person is in. Sidharth, too, is grilled by the scribes about his aggressive behaviour throughout the show. Sidharth very calmly replies that he merely gives a reaction to an action. He says that he just raises the bar that the other person sets. He can be good if someone is good with him and that he can do worse if someone is bad to him.

Asim is questioned around events in the recent episode and whether he has a girlfriend outside the house. He makes things clear and says that he isn’t dating anyone and is in love with Himanshi. When Mahira is quizzed about not listening to her mother’s advice and giving a lot of importance to Paras, she says she likes his strategies which is why she listens to him. On the other hand, Paras is asked about his constant name calling for his girlfriend. He says that when two people are in a relationship and do things for each other, they do it out of love and that he is not giving a tipni.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram