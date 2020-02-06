Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Written Updates: Shehnaz-Sidharth Do a Role Reversal

After Bigg Boss 13's press conference, Sidharth and Shehnaz are seen having a fun conversation where they decide to do a role reversal and act like each other. Their conversations end up being a fun banter.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 8:25 AM IST
The exchange of question answers continues as the contestants face the media's sharp questions. The media representatives question Paras, Asim, Shehnaz and Sidharth on their current relationship status. Arti was asked why she is under-confident about winning the show? Aarti promptly responds that earlier she didn’t think she would last for even two months. But her journey so far and her brother Krushna’s advice instilled new hope in her and she became more confident.

Shehnaz is taken aback when a scribe questions her friendship with Sidharth and if it is real or a part of her game plan. She is constantly probed about the flipper tag that leaves her bewildered. Post media’s exit, Shehnaz breaks down and she asked Sidharth to stay away from her as she cannot take criticism anymore. She makes it clear that she doesn’t want to be portrayed in a bad light. Sidharth tries to have a conversation but shes does not budge.

Later in the day, Sidharth and Shehnaz are seen having a fun conversation where they decide to do a role reversal and act like each other. Their conversations end up being a fun banter.

The next day, Bigg Boss introduces the ‘Maybelline’ task wherein the girls of the house have to wear makeup within half an hour’s time. Each girl is assigned a male housemate for a photo shoot for their product. Finally, it will be the boys who will decide which lucky girl wins the challenge.

